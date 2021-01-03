Menu

Health

Alberta records 400 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, reduced testing around New Year’s Day

By Allison Bench Global News
Click to play video 'Challenging holiday season for Alberta physicians; signs people avoiding hospital care' Challenging holiday season for Alberta physicians; signs people avoiding hospital care
WATCH ABOVE: An Edmonton emergency room doctor is sharing what it was like working through the holidays this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicole Stillger has her experience.

While Alberta had a much smaller increase in its COVID-19 case count Sunday, the estimated number of tests was also significantly lower than normal due to New Year’s Day.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw shared an early update online related to preliminary COVID-19 numbers disease Sunday morning.

There were an estimated 400 new cases reported, out of about 8,100 tests.

Hinshaw said that the latest numbers give a provincial positivity rate of five per cent.

However, she added that Sunday’s numbers come from tests completed on the holiday.

“Fewer people were tested Jan. 1 so fewer tests were processed and reported Jan. 2,” Hinshaw said.

Read more: Alberta records an estimated 900 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Hinshaw added that hospitalizations and ICU numbers remain stable in the province.

The last time Alberta had a daily case count of below 500 was on Oct. 29, when there were 477 new COVID-19 cases, out of 12,186 tests — giving a positivity rate of four per cent.

The province has not updated its official numbers since Dec. 30, 2020, but is expected to provide a full update, including deaths and cases by zone, on Monday.

At last count, there had been a total of 1,046 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Click to play video 'Moderna vaccine distribution begins in Alberta' Moderna vaccine distribution begins in Alberta
Moderna vaccine distribution begins in Alberta

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
