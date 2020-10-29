Alberta’s chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the update live in this story post.

The update comes after 410 news cases of the coronavirus were identified in Alberta on Wednesday. Four additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 4,793 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Of those, 2,245 were in the Edmonton zone, 1,788 were in the Calgary zone, 324 were in the North zone, 256 were in the South zone, 160 were in the Central zone and 20 were not tied to any specific zone.

So far, 26,565 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alberta and 313 people have died from the disease.