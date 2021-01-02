Alberta records an estimated 900 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

There were an estimated 900 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Alberta on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the provincial chief medical officer of health, shared the stats on her Twitter account.

The estimated 900 cases came from approximately 12,700 laboratory tests, giving a positivity rate of around seven per cent.

Hinshaw said that hospitalizations and ICU rates remain stable.

The province has ramped up vaccinations recently and is currently administering around 3,000 shots per day; Premier Jason Kenney said Friday that it was hoping to get to 4,000 per day soon.

The last official numbers on vaccinations that were released by the province was a total of 14,244 that had been administered by end of day on Dec. 31.

Hinshaw said she would be sharing another preliminary update online Sunday.

The province last fully updated the numbers; including deaths and cases by region, on Dec. 30.

Hinshaw is expected to host an in-person update on Monday.