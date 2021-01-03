Saskatchewan reports 38 in ICU, 238 new coronavirus infections

No coronavirus deaths were included in Saskatchewan’s daily update on Sunday as the number of people in intensive care hit a new high.

Since Dec. 20, 2020, 40 deaths related to COVID-19 have been added to the province’s total, which is currently at 158.

In Saskatchewan, 152 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 114 are receiving inpatient care and 38 are in intensive care. That is the highest number of coronavirus patients in ICUs to date in the province.

Health officials said there were a total of 238 new cases in Sunday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 16,083 since the first case was reported in March 2020. The officials added the new seven-day average of daily cases is up to 181.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the north central zone with 50, while there are 42 in Saskatoon, 39 in far north east, 23 in north west, 20 in Regina, 17 in far north west, 14 in south east, 13 in south central, six in central east, two in north east as well as one each in central west and south west. Residence information is still pending for 10 new infections.

There are currently 2,841 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Officials said 109 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 13,084.

According to the press release, 2,103 COVID-19 tests were performed as of Jan. 3, 2021, in Saskatchewan. To date, 434,157 tests have been carried out in the province.

Provincial government officials said 3,866 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were provided up to Sunday as part of the pilot program in Regina and as part of the vaccine delivery plan’s first phase in Saskatoon.

