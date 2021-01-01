Saskatoon, Regina welcome first babies born in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon couple is celebrating the birth of healthy boy and the first baby born in the city in 2021.

John David William Klane was born to Ehren Klane and Megan Hanson at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital at 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 1.

He weighs six pounds and 2.4 ounces. Everyone is doing well.

The first baby born in Regina in 2021 came shortly after at the Regina General Hosptial.

Veronica Rae Holzer was born to Karla and Dylan Holzer at 2:13 a.m.

She weighs eight pounds and one ounce. She joins her brother William and sister Victoria. Everyone is doing well.

