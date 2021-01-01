Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon, Regina welcome first babies born in 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 3:32 pm
John David William Klane (left) was the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2021 and Veronica Rae Holzer (right) was the first baby born in Regina.
John David William Klane (left) was the first baby born in Saskatoon in 2021 and Veronica Rae Holzer (right) was the first baby born in Regina. Provided / Saskatchewan Government

A Saskatoon couple is celebrating the birth of healthy boy and the first baby born in the city in 2021.

John David William Klane was born to Ehren Klane and Megan Hanson at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital at 1:38 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Read more: B.C.’s 2021 New Year’s baby born in Vancouver

He weighs six pounds and 2.4 ounces. Everyone is doing well.

The first baby born in Regina in 2021 came shortly after at the Regina General Hosptial.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg’s 2021 New Year’s baby born at St. Boniface Hospital

Story continues below advertisement

Veronica Rae Holzer was born to Karla and Dylan Holzer at 2:13 a.m.

She weighs eight pounds and one ounce. She joins her brother William and sister Victoria. Everyone is doing well.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan receives first shipment of Moderna vaccine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanGovernment of SaskatchewanSaskatoon NewsBabyRegina NewsRegina General HospitalJim Pattison Children’s Hospital2021First Baby Born
Flyers
More weekly flyers