Canada

B.C.’s 2021 New Year’s baby born in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 1:00 pm
The first baby born in B.C. in 2021 was born at B.C. Women's Hospital.
The first baby born in B.C. in 2021 was born at B.C. Women's Hospital.

The first baby born in B.C. in 2021 has been announced.

The child was born at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in the new year at seven pounds and four ounces.

No further details have been released at this time.

Read more: You can now search and compare 100 years of B.C. baby names

Meanwhile, the first baby born in 2021 in the Fraser Health region came along only a few minutes later at 12:29 a.m.

Rehmat Pangli weighed in at seven pounds, one ounce and Fraser Health tweeted a photo with her proud parents.

This year, the top names chosen by parents remain similar to other recent years, with Olivia once again taking the lead for the most popular name for babies born in 2020.

Olivia is followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan and Charlotte, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’ss preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, 2020.

