B.C.’s 2021 New Year’s baby born in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

The first baby born in B.C. in 2021 has been announced.

The child was born at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in the new year at seven pounds and four ounces.

No further details have been released at this time.

#BC’s New Year’s baby was born in Women’s Hospital at 12:21 a.m. weighing 7 lbs 4 oz. Congratulations to the family! What a great way to start the year off! @PHSAofBC — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Twenty Twenty Baby: BC mom writes children’s book to explain the challenging year Twenty Twenty Baby: BC mom writes children’s book to explain the challenging year

Meanwhile, the first baby born in 2021 in the Fraser Health region came along only a few minutes later at 12:29 a.m.

Rehmat Pangli weighed in at seven pounds, one ounce and Fraser Health tweeted a photo with her proud parents.

It’s a girl! The first New Year’s baby in Fraser Health is a girl born at 12:29 a.m. at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli weighed in at 3,215 grams, or 7 lbs. 1 oz. Welcome Rehmat!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/byvIaLSFrs — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) January 1, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

This year, the top names chosen by parents remain similar to other recent years, with Olivia once again taking the lead for the most popular name for babies born in 2020.

Olivia is followed by Liam, Oliver, Noah, Lucas, Emma, Theodore, Benjamin, Ethan and Charlotte, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’ss preliminary figures from Jan. 1 to Dec. 17, 2020.