The first baby born in 2021 in Winnipeg was welcomed shortly after midnight.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority shared the news on Twitter that this year’s New Year’s baby was born at St. Boniface Hospital at 12:38 a.m.

This year's New Year's baby was born @ St. Boniface Hospital at 12:38 a.m. Congratulations to the family who have indicated they'd like to enjoy this time privately.

Happy New Years to all! — WRHA (@WinnipegRHA) January 1, 2021

There’s no word on the baby’s name as the family has decided to enjoy the time privately.

