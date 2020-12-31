Search warrant leads to seizure of $7K worth of drugs: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say drug, weapon and fraud charges have been laid following the Wednesday arrests of a man and woman in connection to an investigation that began in early December.

Investigators say information was received about drug trafficking from a home near Paisley Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

Police said three search warrants were then issued for the residence and a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects.

A 43-year-old Guelph woman was arrested outside a business on Woodlawn Road West for possession for the purposes of trafficking. A search uncovered quantities of crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl in her coat, police said.

A further search at the station revealed more drugs as well as a collapsible baton and cheques made out to another person, which the woman is alleged to have signed herself.

Then later in the evening, police say a 23-year-old Guelph man was located at the home and found to be in possession of cocaine and meth.

In total, police say 64 grams of cocaine were seized, along with nine grams of meth and small quantities of fentanyl and pills. The drugs have an estimated value of $7,000.

The woman is charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and fraud under $5,000. She will appear in court on April 14, 2021.

The man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Dec. 31.