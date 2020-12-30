Menu

Crime

20-year Wellington County OPP officer arrested

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 10:45 am
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say a 20-year member of their service has been arrested and faces several charges, including obstruction and breach of trust.

The internal investigation was conducted by the OPP Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership (previously known as the Professional Standards Bureau).

OPP did not provide details of the investigation but it led to the arrest of Sgt. Jamie Gillespie on Monday.

Read more: More charges laid against wife of OPP officer accused of sexual assault

He has been with the OPP since 2000 and is currently serving at the Wellington County detachment.

Gillespie has been charged with attempting to intercept private communication, obstructing justice, breach of trust, counselling an offence that is not committed, and obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said the officer is currently suspended and will make a court appearance on Jan. 29, 2021.

