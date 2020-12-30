Guelph police respond to skaters on cracking ice of stormwater pond

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say tragedy has been averted after they responded to a group of young skaters on the cracking ice of a stormwater pond.

An alert passerby spotted the group of kids on the pond near Watson Parkway and Grange Road just after 3 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police investigate 2 reported indecent acts 20 minutes apart

Police said they responded to find about a dozen skaters still on the pond. The officer on the scene even reported hearing the sound of cracking ice.

Despite the danger, the group was safely removed from the ice.

Police also noted that there is a sign posted at the pond that bans skating along with swimming and fishing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph to keep skating rinks and trails open through winter

While there are several outdoor community rinks scattered around the city for safe skating, none of them have yet opened this season.

However, the ice rink at Market Square in downtown Guelph is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5:10 Ice safety tips Ice safety tips – Dec 18, 2020