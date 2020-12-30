Menu

Canada

Guelph police respond to skaters on cracking ice of stormwater pond

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 10:20 am
Guelph police say they received a report of skaters on the cracking ice of a stormwater pond.
Guelph police say they received a report of skaters on the cracking ice of a stormwater pond. Supplied / Guelph police

Guelph police say tragedy has been averted after they responded to a group of young skaters on the cracking ice of a stormwater pond.

An alert passerby spotted the group of kids on the pond near Watson Parkway and Grange Road just after 3 p.m.

Read more: Guelph police investigate 2 reported indecent acts 20 minutes apart

Police said they responded to find about a dozen skaters still on the pond. The officer on the scene even reported hearing the sound of cracking ice.

Despite the danger, the group was safely removed from the ice.

Police also noted that there is a sign posted at the pond that bans skating along with swimming and fishing.

Read more: Guelph to keep skating rinks and trails open through winter

While there are several outdoor community rinks scattered around the city for safe skating, none of them have yet opened this season.

However, the ice rink at Market Square in downtown Guelph is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click to play video 'Ice safety tips' Ice safety tips
Ice safety tips – Dec 18, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph PoliceGuelph NewsStormwater Pondguelph pond skatingguelph skatingstormwater pond skating
