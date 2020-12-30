‘A huge blessing’: 8 hospital staff in Lloydminster share $241K World Junior 50/50 jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

Eight front-line health-care workers from a city that sits on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border say they are grateful after winning a substantial World Junior 50/50 jackpot.

In a video posted by Hockey Canada on Wednesday, two of the eight health-care workers spoke about what it was like to win the $241,850 prize.

“This past year has been truly challenging working with COVID-19,” one of the Lloydminster Hospital health-care workers says in the video. “Winning the money is a huge blessing and a great way to end the year in 2020 strong.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed the world junior hockey championship by forcing this year’s tournament to be played in a so-called “bubble” in Edmonton instead of to what would have been a Rogers Place packed with fans.

Because of the health crisis, the World Junior 50/50 draw also saw a change, moving online for the first time in its history.

The Lloydminster health-care workers won the Dec. 27 jackpot. A provincewide draw is held each game day in Alberta. Fans in Alberta are able to purchase 50/50 tickets online for $5 starting at 9 a.m. MT on each game day. Ticket sales will close at 10 p.m. on each game day.

While the health-care workers are sharing the Dec. 27 prize, Shari Mack is the one in the group with her name on the ticket. In the video, she says she works as a nurse in the maternity ward and that she and her colleagues found out they won while at work.

MEET THE #WorldJuniors 50/50 WINNERS — Grab your tissues! 8 frontline healthcare workers from the Lloydminster Hospital’s maternity unit won $241,850 on December 27. FULL STORY & BUY YOUR 50/50 TICKETS at https://t.co/gC55OFvtS8. For DAILY UPDATES follow @HC_WJC. pic.twitter.com/kXEpr2pwOA — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 30, 2020

Team Canada’s next game in the tournament will be played on Thursday. The Canadians will face Finland in a meeting of 3-0 teams in Pool A.

