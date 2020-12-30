Menu

Canada

‘A huge blessing’: 8 hospital staff in Lloydminster share $241K World Junior 50/50 jackpot

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Click to play video 'Lloydminster nurses win World Junior 50/50 Jackpot' Lloydminster nurses win World Junior 50/50 Jackpot
WATCH ABOVE: A group of nurses from the Lloydminster Hospital won the $241,000 World Junior Hockey Championship's 50/50 jackpot this week.

Eight front-line health-care workers from a city that sits on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border say they are grateful after winning a substantial World Junior 50/50 jackpot.

In a video posted by Hockey Canada on Wednesday, two of the eight health-care workers spoke about what it was like to win the $241,850 prize.

“This past year has been truly challenging working with COVID-19,” one of the Lloydminster Hospital health-care workers says in the video. “Winning the money is a huge blessing and a great way to end the year in 2020 strong.

“Go Canada!”

The COVID-19 pandemic has already changed the world junior hockey championship by forcing this year’s tournament to be played in a so-called “bubble” in Edmonton instead of to what would have been a Rogers Place packed with fans.

Because of the health crisis, the World Junior 50/50 draw also saw a change, moving online for the first time in its history.

The Lloydminster health-care workers won the Dec. 27 jackpot. A provincewide draw is held each game day in Alberta. Fans in Alberta are able to purchase 50/50 tickets online for $5 starting at 9 a.m. MT on each game day. Ticket sales will close at 10 p.m. on each game day.

While the health-care workers are sharing the Dec. 27 prize, Shari Mack is the one in the group with her name on the ticket. In the video, she says she works as a nurse in the maternity ward and that she and her colleagues found out they won while at work.

Team Canada’s next game in the tournament will be played on Thursday. The Canadians will face Finland in a meeting of 3-0 teams in Pool A.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

Click to play video 'Schneider family glowing with anticipation for World Juniors' Schneider family glowing with anticipation for World Juniors
