3 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia, 2 school-related

Nova Scotia reported three new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, some of which are connected to two Dartmouth schools.

All new cases are in the central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

The province says one of the new COVID-19 cases was linked to Prince Andrew High School and another to Eric Graves Memorial Junior High in Dartmouth.

“The schools are currently closed for the holiday break and will be cleaned again before staff return on Jan. 4,” the province said in a release. Public Health is conducting contact tracing to identify potential close contacts.

As of Wednesday, there are 25 active cases in the province.

“It is encouraging to see case numbers staying low, and I am proud of the effort Nova Scotians are making to follow public health protocols and keep each other safe,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“We need to continue to be vigilant over the next number of months. I know we can contain the virus as long as we stay committed to one another and follow the protocols.”

Since the start of the second wave on oct. 1, Nova Scotia has confirmed 394 cases of COVID-19 and has reported no deaths related to the virus.

The province has completed 111,344 tests for the virus in the second wave.

Asymptomatic testing is continuing throughout the province.

A rapid testing pop-up site is available at the Halifax Central Library on Wednesday, until 8 p.m.

Information on pop-up sites is made available 24 hours in advance on the provincial website. Nova Scotians can also book a standard asymptomatic test here, at any time.

Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, those who have travelled or those who have been at potential exposure locations, can fill out a self-assessment form to book a test.

As the new year approaches, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is warning residents of Public Health protocols.

“The rest of the holiday season is critical for us and we need Nova Scotians to continue their vigilance with New Year’s celebrations,” said Strang in the release.

“Keep your gatherings small with no more than 10 people total. Stick with your family or your regular close social group of 10 as you say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in the new year.”

