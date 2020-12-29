Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C.’s annual polar bear dip goes online for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Marking a fresh year with a refreshing, icy dip in Okanagan Lake has been a tradition for years.

But like many events over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Dip is going online.

“Usually we have thousands upon thousands of people, usually at Tug Boat Bay, and this year we turned it into an online event so that hopefully people still see the need for fundraising for our society,” said Shelley Buchanan Gilmore, C.R.I.S. CEO.

The annual event is organized by the non-profit society, C.R.I.S. Adaptive. The Kelowna-based organization uses adaptive equipment to assist people with physical and cognitive disabilities to go on outdoor, year-round adventures, but because its fundraisers have had to be cancelled, the organization has lost approximately $100,000 in funds.

That makes this virtual polar bear challenge more important than ever.

“We really just peeled back some growth plans, some of our equipment acquisitions so we are making do with some of our older equipment,” said Buchanan Gilmore.

The online fundraiser is a chance to challenge participants to think outside of the box and flex their creative muscles by designing their own version of a polar dip, whether that’s an actual plunge into the lake or some other way of experiencing the frigid water.

To take the pledge, get your creative juices flowing and usher in a new year with an artic plunge. The event has been extended until mid-January, meaning people can take part on their own time.

For information about how to sign up visit www.trellis.org/crispolarbearchallenge

