Coronavirus: Kelowna, B.C.’s annual polar bear dip goes online for 2020

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 5:53 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna Polar Bear Challenge goes online' Kelowna Polar Bear Challenge goes online
WATCH: Marking a fresh year with a refreshing, icy dip in Okanagan Lake has been a tradition for years. This year, it's going online. Sydney Morton has more.

Marking a fresh year with a refreshing, icy dip in Okanagan Lake has been a tradition for years.

But like many events over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Dip is going online.

“Usually we have thousands upon thousands of people, usually at Tug Boat Bay, and this year we turned it into an online event so that hopefully people still see the need for fundraising for our society,” said Shelley Buchanan Gilmore, C.R.I.S. CEO.

Read more: C.R.I.S. Adaptive Adventures takes participants to new heights in West Kelowna

The annual event is organized by the non-profit society, C.R.I.S. Adaptive. The Kelowna-based organization uses adaptive equipment to assist people with physical and cognitive disabilities to go on outdoor, year-round adventures, but because its fundraisers have had to be cancelled, the organization has lost approximately $100,000 in funds.

Story continues below advertisement

That makes this virtual polar bear challenge more important than ever.

“We really just peeled back some growth plans, some of our equipment acquisitions so we are making do with some of our older equipment,” said Buchanan Gilmore.

Read more: West Kelowna Fire and CRIS Adaptive Adventures look to give trip of a lifetime

The online fundraiser is a chance to challenge participants to think outside of the box and flex their creative muscles by designing their own version of a polar dip, whether that’s an actual plunge into the lake or some other way of experiencing the frigid water.

To take the pledge, get your creative juices flowing and usher in a new year with an artic plunge. The event has been extended until mid-January, meaning people can take part on their own time.

For information about how to sign up visit www.trellis.org/crispolarbearchallenge

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Kelowna International Airport expects 70 per cent decline in passengers for holiday season' Coronavirus: Kelowna International Airport expects 70 per cent decline in passengers for holiday season
Coronavirus: Kelowna International Airport expects 70 per cent decline in passengers for holiday season
