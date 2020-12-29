Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brantford man facing charges of not wearing mask, assaulting workers at 2 retailers

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 2:07 pm
Global News

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting two employees who asked him to put on a face covering inside a pair of Brantford stores, according to police.

Investigators say a man “physically” assaulted a worker at an outlet on Henry Street at Wayne Gretzky Parkway on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m after a clerk insisted the man put on a mask.

The assailant fled the scene moments later.

Read more: Coronavirus — More Hamilton businesses charged for violating COVID-19 regulations

Around 1:30 p.m. Brantford police were alerted to a similar incident in which a man became “confrontational” and “belligerent,” throwing merchandise at a staff member in a store on Lynden Road after being asked to cover his face.

Trending Stories

Detectives have now identified the 25-year-old suspect and charged him with two counts of assault, mischief and failure to follow COVID-19 safety rules as per the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Owners of Toronto bar charged under Reopening Ontario act for operating illegally' Coronavirus: Owners of Toronto bar charged under Reopening Ontario act for operating illegally
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusBrantford PoliceBrantford newsReopening Ontario Acthenry streetbrantford ontariolynden roadwayne gretzky parkwayassault in brantford
Flyers
More weekly flyers