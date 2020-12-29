Brantford man facing charges of not wearing mask, assaulting workers at 2 retailers

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting two employees who asked him to put on a face covering inside a pair of Brantford stores, according to police.

Investigators say a man “physically” assaulted a worker at an outlet on Henry Street at Wayne Gretzky Parkway on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m after a clerk insisted the man put on a mask.

The assailant fled the scene moments later.

Around 1:30 p.m. Brantford police were alerted to a similar incident in which a man became “confrontational” and “belligerent,” throwing merchandise at a staff member in a store on Lynden Road after being asked to cover his face.

Detectives have now identified the 25-year-old suspect and charged him with two counts of assault, mischief and failure to follow COVID-19 safety rules as per the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

