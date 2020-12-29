Coronavirus: More Hamilton businesses charged for violating COVID-19 regulations

Send this page to someone via email

Six Hamilton-area businesses are facing 12 charges for failing to follow COVID-19 safety rules, according to the city’s municipal bylaw office.

Among them are two well-known franchises, The Beer Store on Mohawk Road East and a Tim Horton’s location on South Service road in Stoney Creek.

The Tim’s location faces three charges for exceeding the indoor capacity limit, failing to ensure face coverings were worn and failing to enforce physical distancing within’ the store.

The Beer Store is facing a single charge for failure to conduct required screenings for staff, according to the city.

The two retailers have not yet responded to a Global News request for comment.

A grocery store on the Mountain, a liquidator in Central Hamilton and a bakery in Stoney Creek are all facing multiple charges tied to not posting a safety plan inside their stores.

A pizza takeout restaurant on the Mountain is facing a single charge for an employee failing to wear a face covering.

Fines under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) range from $200 to $1,000.

To date, Hamilton has issued over 400 charges connected to both acts.

The city began publicly releasing the names of businesses breaking coronavirus-related rules in mid-November after being spurred on by a Stoney Creek restaurant that broke those rules a number of times and was fined $3,000.

At the time, the director of Hamilton’s emergency operations centre Paul Johnson characterized the restaurant’s flouting of the rules as “beyond the pale.”