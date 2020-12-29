Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: More Hamilton businesses charged for violating COVID-19 regulations

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 10:20 am
Global News

Six Hamilton-area businesses are facing 12 charges for failing to follow COVID-19 safety rules, according to the city’s municipal bylaw office.

Among them are two well-known franchises, The Beer Store on Mohawk Road East and a Tim Horton’s location on South Service road in Stoney Creek.

The Tim’s location faces three charges for exceeding the indoor capacity limit, failing to ensure face coverings were worn and failing to enforce physical distancing within’ the store.

Read more: Hamilton to begin ‘naming and shaming’ businesses that break COVID-19 rules

The Beer Store is facing a single charge for failure to conduct required screenings for staff, according to the city.

The two retailers have not yet responded to a Global News request for comment.

Click to play video 'Adamson BBQ owner defies lockdown measures – what happens next?' Adamson BBQ owner defies lockdown measures – what happens next?

A grocery store on the Mountain, a liquidator in Central Hamilton and a bakery in Stoney Creek are all facing multiple charges tied to not posting a safety plan inside their stores.

A pizza takeout restaurant on the Mountain is facing a single charge for an employee failing to wear a face covering.

Fines under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) range from $200 to $1,000.

Read more: Coronavirus — Hamilton bylaw stays busy enforcing COVID-19 rules

To date, Hamilton has issued over 400 charges connected to both acts.

The city began publicly releasing the names of businesses breaking coronavirus-related rules in mid-November after being spurred on by a Stoney Creek restaurant that broke those rules a number of times and was fined $3,000.

At the time, the director of Hamilton’s emergency operations centre Paul Johnson characterized the restaurant’s flouting of the rules as “beyond the pale.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Tim HortonsHamilton newspaul johnsonThe Beer StoreReopening Ontario ActHamilton restaurantsHamilton bylaw enforcementEmergency Measures And Civil Protection Actcovid-19 bylaw enforcement
