Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rogers store in Kingston’s Cataraqui Centre

KFL&A Public Health is asking those who visited a Rogers store in a Kingston mall before the holidays to get tested after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the store.

According to the health unit, an employee working at the Cataraqui Centre store between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 has since tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracers are having a hard time contacting all those who entered the store between those dates, so now, the health unit is asking anyone who frequented the establishment to get tested.

According to public health, Rogers was following safety precautions, including cleaning and sanitizing the store frequently and requiring masks for staff and customers.

