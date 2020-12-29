Menu

Canada

Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Rogers store in Kingston’s Cataraqui Centre

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 12:52 pm
KFL&A Public Health is asking those who visited a Rogers store at the Cataraqui Centre between Dec. 17 and 22. Google Street View

KFL&A Public Health is asking those who visited a Rogers store in a Kingston mall before the holidays to get tested after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the store.

According to the health unit, an employee working at the Cataraqui Centre store between Dec. 17 and Dec. 22 has since tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Kingston public health issues new class order aimed at home and community care organizations

Contact tracers are having a hard time contacting all those who entered the store between those dates, so now, the health unit is asking anyone who frequented the establishment to get tested.

According to public health, Rogers was following safety precautions, including cleaning and sanitizing the store frequently and requiring masks for staff and customers.

