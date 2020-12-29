Manitoba’s only live coronavirus update this week coming Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give the province’s only live COVID-19 update scheduled for the week Tuesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer and Manitoba’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, have called a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The media briefing is the first held since Dec. 23. The press conferences, normally held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have been rescheduled over the holidays and updates on the latest cases and deaths from the coronavirus have come only through online updates.

The latest online update Monday reported nine additional deaths and 107 new COVID-19 infections.

That news came after an update Sunday showed the province recorded 28 additional deaths and 524 new cases of the virus from Dec. 24 to 27.

As of Monday, the current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.6 per cent provincially and 12.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Provincial data provided Monday shows there were 250 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, as well as 93 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 343 hospitalizations.

There were 33 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 37 ICU patients, the province said Monday.

Since March, 654 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and the province has recorded 24,252 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

The province says online updates on COVID-19 will be provided Wednesday and Thursday, and no updates will be given Jan. 1, 2021. An online update Jan. 2 will include numbers from the previous day.

Health officials are scheduled to hold their regular Monday, Wednesday and Friday press conferences again starting Jan. 4.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

