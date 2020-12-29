Gananoque business owner fined for breach of COVID-19 restrictions: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Gananoque business is facing charges for allegedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions over the holidays.

According to local police, in the early morning hours of Dec. 24, a licensed business was having an “after hours function with liquor.”

The region, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, was under the province’s yellow COVID-19 status, which means businesses must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and must be closed between midnight and 5 a.m.

Gananoque police officers attended the unidentified business and told the owner to shut the function down.

On Monday, police went to the owner’s home and fined them $875 under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

