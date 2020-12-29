Beaconsfield COVID-19 testing centre is moving to Kirkland

Send this page to someone via email

The Beaconsfield COVID-19 walk-in testing centre will be relocated to Kirkland.

The CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal will be moving its testing clinic to the RioCan centre in Kirkland.

As of Jan. 5, 2021, the site is excepted to open with its first swab tests administered as of Jan. 6.

Since March, the West Island CIUSSS has been operating out of the Batshaw youth centre building on Elm Avenue.

The new Kirkland location will be on Jean-Yves Street and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The walk-in testing centre will be next to the Dollorama behind the Tim Horton’s.

Story continues below advertisement

The new clinic will have a capacity of 1,000 tests a day, according to officials.

“Since the start of the pandemic, CIUSSS teams have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment and their resilience to meet the needs of the population of our territory,” said Lynne McVey, president and CEO of the CIUSSS de l’Ouest-de-Île-de-Montréal.

“This new clinic illustrates, once again, the mobilization of staff that allows us to increase our capacity to screening and thus decrease the spread of the virus. ”

2:09 West Island COVID-19 screening clinic overloaded with patients West Island COVID-19 screening clinic overloaded with patients – Sep 9, 2020