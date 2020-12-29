Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,553 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

895 were in Toronto

496 were in Peel Region

142 were in York Region

108 were in Durham Region

78 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports single-day record of 2,553 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 1,939 on Monday

Ontario reported 1,939 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and a single-day record of 2,553 new cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 175,908.

The province released two days’ worth of COVID-19 data due to the Boxing Day holiday. No numbers were released on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,455 after 37 more deaths were reported on Monday and 41 additional deaths on Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Resolved cases increased by 2,151 on Monday and 2,233 from Tuesday. The government said 39,565 tests were processed for Monday and 34,112 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus: Ontario expects to vaccinate up to 8.5 million people by end of June

The Ontario government says it expects to vaccinate approximately 8.5 million people by the end of June against COVID-19.

Gen. Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario’s vaccine distribution task force, laid out the three-phase plan again providing numbers of Ontarians expected to be vaccinated based on vaccine supply.

So far, more than 14,000 doses have been administered and the government currently has a supply of 95,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Hillier said.

Ontario expects to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours

The head of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine program says the province expects to receive the Moderna shot on Wednesday, with immunizations to start in long-term care homes soon after.

Story continues below advertisement

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier says roughly 50,000 doses are set to be delivered to four sites, then redistributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations should begin at those sites within 48 to 72 hours after the vaccine is received.

— With files from The Canadian Press.