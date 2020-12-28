1 dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Winnipegosis

A 40-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Pine Creek First Nation, Man.
Winnipegosis RCMP responded to a report of the collision around 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 and arrived to find the man from Pine Creek First Nation just off the roadway and unresponsive.
The victim was pronounced dead while being transported to hospital.
An investigation found a vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation was driving on PR 272 when he hit the man.
The driver stopped at the scene and immediately called 9-1-1.
Police say impaired driving and speed are not a factor in the crash.
Winnipegosis RCMP and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.
Pine Creek First Nation is a little over 100 kilometres north of Dauphin.
