1 dead after vehicle-pedestrian collision in Winnipegosis

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 40-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Pine Creek First Nation, Man.

Winnipegosis RCMP responded to a report of the collision around 8 p.m. on Dec. 27 and arrived to find the man from Pine Creek First Nation just off the roadway and unresponsive.

The victim was pronounced dead while being transported to hospital.

An investigation found a vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation was driving on PR 272 when he hit the man.

The driver stopped at the scene and immediately called 9-1-1.

Police say impaired driving and speed are not a factor in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipegosis RCMP and the Criminal Collision Investigation Team along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Pine Creek First Nation is a little over 100 kilometres north of Dauphin.