Crime

Teen hit by vehicle, killed in rural Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a pedestrian-vehicle crash in rural Manitoba.
A 15-year-old girl is dead following a pedestrian-vehicle crash in rural Manitoba. File

A teenage girl is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while walking on a private road in rural Manitoba on Monday.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to the crash on the private road off Road 95 West, near the Trans-Canada, in the RM of North Cypress Langford, around 9:25 p.m.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

Police say a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Douglas had been heading west on the private road when it hit the teen, also from Douglas.

The 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Douglas is roughly 184 km west of Winnipeg.

