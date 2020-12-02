Teen hit by vehicle, killed in rural Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A teenage girl is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while walking on a private road in rural Manitoba on Monday.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to the crash on the private road off Road 95 West, near the Trans-Canada, in the RM of North Cypress Langford, around 9:25 p.m.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Douglas had been heading west on the private road when it hit the teen, also from Douglas.

On the evening of Nov 30, Blue Hills #rcmpmb responded to a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision on a road near Douglas, MB. A westbound vehicle, being driven by a 17yo male, struck a 15yo female as she walking along the road. The 15yo later died in hospital. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital where she later died.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

Local RCMP are continuing to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Douglas is roughly 184 km west of Winnipeg.

0:28 Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020