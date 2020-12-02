Teen hit by vehicle, killed in rural Manitoba

A teenage girl is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while walking on a private road in rural Manitoba on Monday.
Blue Hills RCMP were called to the crash on the private road off Road 95 West, near the Trans-Canada, in the RM of North Cypress Langford, around 9:25 p.m.
Police say a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old male from Douglas had been heading west on the private road when it hit the teen, also from Douglas.
The 15-year-old girl was rushed to hospital where she later died.
Trending Stories
Local RCMP are continuing to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Douglas is roughly 184 km west of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments