5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region, including 4 long-term-care residents

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced five more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the death toll in the region to 163.

“Today we are reporting five deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Ryan Van Meer, Associate Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

“The individuals were a female in her 70s, a female in her 80s, a male in his 90s, and two females in their 90s. I wish to express my deep sympathy for the families and loved ones of each of these individuals.”

Four of those who died were residents of long-term-care homes which are currently under active outbreak.

2:17 Pregnancy doesn’t stop nurse from working the frontlines Pregnancy doesn’t stop nurse from working the frontlines

Two of the victims lived at Cambridge Country Manor which has now seen 12 residents suffer COVID-19-related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreak at that home began on Dec. 8 and has grown to see 60 residents and 61 staff members test positive for the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Cambridge General Hospital took over management of the home under a voluntary agreement on Dec. 18.

Two of the other deaths announced Monday involved residents of the Village of Winston Park where one other person has previously suffered a COVID-19-related death.

The Kitchener retirement home has been under an active outbreak since Dec. 6 and has seen 24 residents and 21 staff members test positive for the coronavirus.

There are currently 24 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region including new ones at Peoplecare Hilltop Manor in Cambridge and Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener where staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

1:49 Saskatchewan snowbirds grounded due to COVID-19 pandemic Saskatchewan snowbirds grounded due to COVID-19 pandemic

Four other outbreaks have also come to an end, including one at Waterloo Heights where one resident tested positive for COVID-19 and later died.

Story continues below advertisement

Two others in the manufacturing sector and one at a Granite Landing in Cambridge have also come to an end.

Waterloo Public Health announced 55 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 5,650.

This is the lowest number of new positive tests the agency has reported in one day since Dec. 15.

Another 97 people were cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 4,921.

There are currently 563 active cases in the area including 37 people who are in hospital, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

The province did not provide an update on Monday as it is considered a statutory holiday in lieu of Boxing Day.