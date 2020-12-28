New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case, more than 1,000 health-care workers receive vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday and said a total of 1,034 front-line health-care workers received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to Public Health, the case is an individual in their 50s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). “The case is a close contact of a known case and is self-isolating,” the province said. READ MORE: Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

Public Health also announced that front-line health-care workers received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic held at Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Dec. 23, 24 and 27.

Health officials reiterated the need for people to stay home over the holiday period.

“Non-essential travel is very risky right now,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to follow Public Health’s self-isolation guidance and self-isolate for the full 14 days,” she added.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 593 and 551 have recovered. There are currently 33 active cases in the province. According to the province, there have been eight deaths, and there are three patients who are hospitalized of which two are in intensive care. As of Monday, 150,827 tests have been conducted.