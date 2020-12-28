Total coronavirus case count surpasses 3,000 in London and Middlesex as 86 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and Testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The total coronavirus case count in the London and Middlesex region has surpassed 3,000 following Monday’s update.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region’s total case count to 3,006.

MLHU also reported a new death involving a man in his 60s as well as 40 more recoveries. There are now a total of 99 deaths linked to the virus, and 2,361 recoveries.

Health officials confirmed Monday’s new death is associated with the outbreaks at University Hospital.

At least 1,359 of the region’s cases and 33 of its deaths have occurred just since Dec. 1. The cases reported so far this month are more than any full month of the pandemic up to this point, and more than what was seen between March 1 and Oct. 1, according to the health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 2.9 per cent as of the week of Dec. 13, up from 2.3 the week prior.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre was 23. Seven are in critical or intensive care, the organization reported.

The number of staff cases stands at 20.

No COVID-19 inpatients were in the care of St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

Nine positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed through regular weekly staff testing at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care. The cases impact four units in the facility. No residents have tested positive at this time.

Detailed contact tracing is occurring and outbreak precautions are in place. Residents and families have been notified and testing of all residents at Mount Hope is underway.

The health unit says at least 258 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 during the pandemic, including at least 51 who have needed intensive care.

Institutional outbreaks

Three new outbreaks were declared on Boxing Day – Earls Court Village (third floor), Extendicare (third floor) and Oakcrossing Retirement Living (second floor).

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of active outbreaks at University Hospital is two.

Outbreaks that remain active were declared on:

Nov. 10 in 4IP General Medicine. (This outbreak later spread to as many as five other units in the hospital, sickening dozens and leaving several dead.)

Dec. 19 in U7 Clinical Neurosciences.

Outbreaks at the hospital in 5IP Cardiology, 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine, 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant, 5IP Cardiology (offices), 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery, 8IP General Surgery, 9IP Orthopaedics, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine and the 10th-floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit have since resolved.

Non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures remain postponed at University Hospital, and ambulatory and outpatient activity at University Hospital has been reduced to urgent and emergent matters.

There are limits on visitors at both hospitals. As of Dec. 26, due to the lockdown, LHSC says it will only be permitting essential care partners to visit patients in hospital.

2:57 COVID-19 survivor reunites with Mississauga hospital staff who saved his life COVID-19 survivor reunites with Mississauga hospital staff who saved his life

Elsewhere, one outbreak remains active at Victoria Hospital’s C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics. It was declared Dec. 15 and is tied to two deaths, fewer than five patient cases and five staff cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks also remain active at several seniors’ homes in the region, according to the health unit:

Country Terrace (Woodcrest)

Dearness Home (facility-wide)

McGarrell Place (facility-wide)

Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper, Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, White Pine)

Sisters of St. Joseph (Care Centre – East and North Hall)

Westmount Gardens (Apple Blossom)

Glendale Crossing (Westminster, Byron)

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care (SM1, SM2, MV4)

Middlesex Terrace (Facility)

Since March, the region has seen at least 75 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 54 at local seniors’ facilities.

Outbreaks at seniors’ facilities alone have been linked to 139 resident cases, 155 staff cases and 47 deaths.

2:51 Coronavirus: WHO comments on travel restrictions amid new virus variant Coronavirus: WHO comments on travel restrictions amid new virus variant

Schools

Positive and ongoing cases of COVID-19 were identified at the following schools on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

A B Lucas Secondary School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (one case)

Clarke Road Secondary School (one case)

École élémentaire catholique Monseigneur-Bruyère (three cases)

École élémentaire Marie-Curie (one case)

London South Collegiate Institute (one case)

Nicholas Wilson Public School (one case)

St. Michael Catholic School (one case)

West Oaks French Immersion Public School (one case)

White Oaks Public School (two cases)

A full list can be found on the MLHU website.

Outbreak declarations are also active in at least eight schools:

A B Lucas Secondary School

Ashley Oaks Public School

John Paul II Catholic Secondary School

Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School

Sir Arthur Currie Public School

St. Marguerite d’Youville Secondary School

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

Westminster Secondary School

Under the provincewide lockdown announced Dec. 21, elementary-age children will not return to classes as planned on Jan. 4, 2021 and will instead engage in remote learning until Jan. 11, after which they will return to in-person classes in all areas of the province.

Secondary school students in northern areas of the province are also set to resume in-class instruction on Jan. 11, while in southern Ontario, high school students will be required to work remotely until Jan. 25.

Child-care centres are expected to remain open for the duration of the shutdown, though, during the period where elementary students will be out of classes, the centres will be prohibited from serving school-age children. Before and after-school programs must also be cancelled the week of Jan. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

RECENT RESOLVED SCHOOL CASES BY DATE THEY WERE REPORTED: Dec. 6 at C.C. Carrothers Public School and Westmount Public School

Dec. 7 at Westminster Secondary School

Dec. 8 at London Christian High (two cases), Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Rick Hansen Public School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, Sir John French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, Westminster Secondary School (two cases)

Dec. 9 at Ashley Oaks Public School (two cases), Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School, Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School

Dec. 12 at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School

Dec. 13 at C.C. Carrothers Public School

Dec. 14 at Westminster Secondary School Trending Stories UBC grad sentenced to 6 years in Saudi prison for defying ban on women driving

‘Scared to death’: Boston doctor suffers severe allergic reaction after Moderna vaccine

Vaccinations and testing

Karen Dann, a registered nurse and administrator with Country Terrace nursing home, was the region’s first recipient of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after receiving a shot at the Western Fair Agriplex on Wednesday.

The first of two doses was administered by Tracy Benedict, a public health nurse with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU). Dann will receive her second dose in 21 days from Wednesday.

The province says the first shipment of vaccines will go to health-care workers in local long-term care and retirement homes, as well as some hospital staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says more than 119,000 people have been swabbed since April at the city’s two dedicated assessment centres, both of which are continuing to operate by appointment only.

Appointment testing for certain asymptomatic people is also continuing at eight local pharmacies.

The health unit says roughly 11,300 people were tested the week of Dec. 13, the most recent figure available.

Ontario

An update will not be provided on Monday due to it being a statutory holiday.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 2,005 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 171,416.

Eighteen additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,377.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 147,178 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported 27 new cases and 24 new recoveries on Monday.

There are now a total of 1,159 cases, 883 recoveries and 12 deaths. At least 264 cases remain active.

The region has seen at least 596 cases so far this month, along with six deaths.

The newest outbreak was declared Monday at Elgin Manor, tied to one resident case.

In Tavistock, an outbreak at Peoplecare Tavistock has led to cases among 20 of its residents and 10 of its staff members.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, an outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home has also seen 28 resident cases along with 16 staff cases.

Elsewhere, outbreaks are also active at Seasons Retirement Home (two staff cases), Terrace Lodge (five staff cases) and Chartwell Aylmer (two staff cases).

At least 17 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 14 facilities since March.

1:41 Coronavirus: Ontario shutdown extends remote learning Coronavirus: Ontario shutdown extends remote learning

At least 15 school cases were active in the region as of Tuesday.

Three cases at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Davenport Public School in Aylmer.

Two cases at Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

One case at Glendale High School

One case at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas.

One case at Plattsville and District Public School in Plattsville.

One case at Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School in Woodstock.

One case at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg.

One case at St. Anne’s Catholic School in St. Thomas.

One case at Summers’ Corners Public School in Aylmer.

One case at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has seen at least 42 school cases reported since the start of September.

At least 234 cases have been reported in Aylmer during the pandemic, resulting in the town clocking an incidence rate of 3,123.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Woodstock, which has reported 182 cases, has an incidence rate of 445.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas has seen 180 cases, Tillsonburg 129, Bayham 119, Norwich 94, East Zorra-Tavistock 50, Ingersoll 49, Blandford-Blenheim 37, Zorra 19, Central Elgin 18, South-West Oxford 15 and Dutton/Dunwich 11.

Three other municipalities have recorded case totals under 10.

The region had a test per cent positivity rate of 2.7 per cent as of the week of Dec. 13, up from 2.4 the week before. Nearly 5,300 people were tested the week of Dec. 13.

1:55 Twenty Twenty Baby: BC mom writes children’s book to explain the challenging year Twenty Twenty Baby: BC mom writes children’s book to explain the challenging year

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported 70 new cases, 21 more recoveries and a new death on Monday, which includes updates between Dec. 24 to 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s total case tally stands at 635, of which 513 people have recovered and 21 have died.

At least 101 active cases remain in the region. At least three people are in hospital.

No new school cases were reported, according to the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron Perth Catholic District School Board.

At least nine cases were active in the region as of last Wednesday:

Three cases at Listowel District Secondary School.

Two cases at F. E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.

One case at Mornington Central Public School.

One case at North Perth Westfield Elementary School.

One case at Upper Thames Elementary School.

At least 34 school cases have been reported in the region since Sept. 1.

Meantime, seven outbreaks remained active, including one at a hospital, five at long-term care homes and one at a retirement home.

An outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital is tied to five patient cases and nine staff cases.

An outbreak at Cedarcroft Place declared Oct. 27 — currently the oldest ongoing outbreak in the region — is tied to 50 resident cases and 24 staff cases. At least 12 residents have died.

No new cases have been reported at Cedarcroft since at least Dec. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

At least 22 institutional outbreaks have been declared at 15 facilities since March, linked to 128 cases and at least 16 deaths — 12 at Cedarcroft and four at Greenwood Court in the spring.

At least 290 cases have been in Perth County, while 181 cases and at least 16 deaths have been in Stratford.

Elsewhere, 154 cases have been in Huron County, while 10 cases and at least one death have been in St. Marys.

Locations for the region’s three other reported deaths were not immediately available.

As of the week of Dec. 13, the region’s test per cent positivity rate was 1.3 per cent, up from 1.2 the week before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 32 new cases and 16 more recoveries on Monday.

There are now a total of 673 cases in the region, which includes 502 recoveries and 28 deaths.

At least 143 cases in the region remain active.

The following information was last updated Wed. Dec. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

At least seven outbreaks were active in the region, six of them at unnamed workplaces, linked to a total of 26 cases — three more than the day before. The most recent workplace outbreak was declared on Sunday, Dec. 20.

An outbreak is also active at Trillium Villa, declared on Dec. 19, linked to two staff cases. It’s the first seniors’ facility outbreak to be declared in the county since Oct. 30.

The health unit says 21 outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began, linked to 145 cases and 16 deaths. All 16 deaths are tied to outbreaks at two seniors’ homes in the spring.

It’s unclear if any new school cases have been confirmed or resolved as both the Lambton Kent District School Board and the St. Clair Catholic District School Board have paused the public reporting of cases on their websites until after the holidays.

At least 12 school cases have been reported in the county since the start of the school year.

As of the week of Dec. 13, the region had a weekly test per cent positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, up from 0.86 per cent the week before.

— With files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick, Sawyer Bogdan and Ryan Rocca

Advertisement