Canada

More than 100 unmasked people gather at Wheatley, Ont., church for 2nd day in a row

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 28, 2020 10:03 am
The Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley, Ont.
The Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley, Ont. Google Maps

Police in Chatham-Kent say officers once again had to shut down a large gathering at a Wheatley, Ont., church for the second day in a row.

Officials said Sunday that more than 100 unmasked people gathered at the Old Colony Mennonite Church Saturday morning. A 50-year-old man took responsibility and was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Read more: Man facing charges after 100 people gathered at Wheatley, Ont., church: police

Then on Monday, police said officers again attended the church Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m. for the exact same report — more than 100 unmasked people gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church.

A member of the church, a 43-year-old Merlin man, took responsibility for the gathering and was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, police say.

He’s set to appear in court at a later date.

Read more: Chilliwack churchgoers defy COVID-19 restrictions days after Mounties issue fines

The current regulations for religious services only allow for 10 people indoors after Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The municipal bylaw also states masks are required during worship.

Police say everyone once again complied with the officers’ requests to end the church service early and leave the property.

