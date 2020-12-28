More than 100 unmasked people gather at Wheatley, Ont., church for 2nd day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Chatham-Kent say officers once again had to shut down a large gathering at a Wheatley, Ont., church for the second day in a row.

Officials said Sunday that more than 100 unmasked people gathered at the Old Colony Mennonite Church Saturday morning. A 50-year-old man took responsibility and was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Then on Monday, police said officers again attended the church Sunday morning shortly after 11 a.m. for the exact same report — more than 100 unmasked people gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church.

A member of the church, a 43-year-old Merlin man, took responsibility for the gathering and was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, police say.

He’s set to appear in court at a later date.

The current regulations for religious services only allow for 10 people indoors after Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The municipal bylaw also states masks are required during worship.

Police say everyone once again complied with the officers’ requests to end the church service early and leave the property.

