Canada

Man facing charges after 100 people gathered at Wheatley, Ont., church: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 27, 2020 3:06 pm
Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley.
Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley. Google Maps

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say a man is facing charges after more than 100 people gathered at a church Saturday morning.

Officials say around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a large gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church in Wheatley.

Once they arrived, officers saw more than 100 unmasked people inside the church.

The current regulations for religious services only allows for 10 people indoors after Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Read more: Chilliwack RCMP issue $18,000 in fines to churches breaking COVID-19 restrictions

The municipal bylaw also states masks are required during worship.

Police say a member of the church, a 50-year-old Merlin man, took responsibility for the gathering and was charged with failing to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order, contrary to section 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act.

He’s set to appear in court on Jan. 27, 2021.

Police say everyone complied with the officers’ requests to end the church service early and leave the property.

