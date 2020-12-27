Ontario reports 2,005 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,005 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 171,416.

“Locally, there are 572 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel, 207 in York Region and 140 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 147,178 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Eighteen additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,377.

Testing data wasn’t immediately available for Sunday’s report.

“The number of tests completed from Dec. 24 – 26 have been delayed and will be available shortly,” Elliott said.

There are at least 823 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 68), with 285 in intensive care (down by one) and 194 on a ventilator (up by seven).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — likely causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

84,004 people are male

86,327 people are female

22,089 people are 19 and under

62,548 people are 20 to 39

49,220 people are 40 to 59

24,666 people are 60 to 79

12,849 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

