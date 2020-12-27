Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

39 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

Thirty-nine people have now died amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

A statement from North York General Hospital said Tendercare Living Centre, located in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, also had 116 residents and 77 staff members who were positive for coronavirus as of Saturday.

The statement said North York General Hospital continues to work with employees at the home to resolve the outbreak and added that while additional physicians have been brought in, there is an “intensive effort underway” to recruit more nurses, personal support workers and other staff.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,005 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

572 were in Toronto

331 were in Peel Region

207 were in York Region

71 were in Durham Region

80 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,005 cases, 18 deaths

Ontario reported 2,005 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 171,416.

Eighteen additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,377.

Nearly 41,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,745,313 tests and 27,278 remain under investigation.

