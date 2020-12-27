Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 27

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 1:29 pm
Ontario's lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 26) Ontario's new province-wide COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect. The sweeping new rules also coincided with the province confirming Canada's first two known cases of a new variant of the novel coronavirus that appears more easily transmissible. Abigail Bimman reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

39 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

Thirty-nine people have now died amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

A statement from North York General Hospital said Tendercare Living Centre, located in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, also had 116 residents and 77 staff members who were positive for coronavirus as of Saturday.

The statement said North York General Hospital continues to work with employees at the home to resolve the outbreak and added that while additional physicians have been brought in, there is an “intensive effort underway” to recruit more nurses, personal support workers and other staff.

Read more: Coronavirus: 39 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

Coronavirus: Province-wide lockdown begins in Ontario
Coronavirus: Province-wide lockdown begins in Ontario

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,005 new cases on Sunday.

Of those:

  • 572 were in Toronto
  • 331 were in Peel Region
  • 207 were in York Region
  • 71 were in Durham Region
  • 80 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,005 cases, 18 deaths

Ontario reported 2,005 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 171,416.

Eighteen additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,377.

Nearly 41,800 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,745,313 tests and 27,278 remain under investigation.

Read more: Ontario reports 2,005 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

