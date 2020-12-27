Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 39 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 12:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto long-term care home outbreak leads to calls for military help' Coronavirus: Toronto long-term care home outbreak leads to calls for military help
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 23) A long-term care home in Toronto will now be managed by North York General Hospital as a result of a serious outbreak. As Sean O’Shea reports, the situation is so bad that some family members say they would like to see the military brought in to help as well.

Thirty-nine people have now died amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

A statement from North York General Hospital said Tendercare Living Centre, located in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, also had 116 residents and 77 staff members who were positive for coronavirus as of Saturday.

Read more: Ontario reports 2,005 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

The statement said North York General Hospital continues to work with employees at the home to resolve the outbreak and added that while additional physicians have been brought in, there is an “intensive effort underway” to recruit more nurses, personal support workers and other staff.

The hospital began working with the home earlier in the week as the COVID-19 outbreak intensified.

Officials said there is a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment and said infection prevention and control education is “well underway” for staff at the home.

An additional cleaning team has also been brought in, officials said.

Click to play video 'Ontario’s lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada' Ontario’s lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada
Ontario’s lockdown kicks in as UK COVID-19 variant arrives in Canada
