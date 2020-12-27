Coronavirus: 39 dead amid COVID-19 outbreak at Scarborough long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-nine people have now died amid a coronavirus outbreak at a Scarborough long-term care home.

A statement from North York General Hospital said Tendercare Living Centre, located in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues, also had 116 residents and 77 staff members who were positive for coronavirus as of Saturday.

The statement said North York General Hospital continues to work with employees at the home to resolve the outbreak and added that while additional physicians have been brought in, there is an “intensive effort underway” to recruit more nurses, personal support workers and other staff.

The hospital began working with the home earlier in the week as the COVID-19 outbreak intensified.

Officials said there is a sufficient amount of personal protective equipment and said infection prevention and control education is “well underway” for staff at the home.

An additional cleaning team has also been brought in, officials said.

