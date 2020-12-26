COVID-19: Quebec won’t release new data until Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The novel coronavirus is still rampant in Quebec with 2,349 new cases and 46 deaths reported in the province on Dec. 23, according to public health authorities.

Quebec Public Health indicated on its website no new data will available to the public from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27 and Jan. 1 to Jan. 3.

The provincial government issued a partial lockdown starting Christmas Day, mandating all non-essential businesses and schools to close their doors until Jan. 11.

Quebec Premier François Legault asked Quebecers not to gather with family or friends outside of their own bubbles during the holidays, with the exception of people living alone, due to the severity of infection rates.

Authorities announced a few weeks ago Quebec police forces could issue fines upwards of $1,500 to rule-breakers.

Similar to Boxing Day, schools will also be going digital. Quebec elementary and high schools have closed their doors until at least Jan. 11.

The move is an effort to reduce COVID-19 community transmission and alleviate pressure on the health-care system.

According to authorities, hospitalizations in la belle province dropped by 15, to 1,052, and 146 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

Quebec is set to release its updated coronavirus data on Monday, alongside the Montreal Police who will divulge the number of tickets issued over the holiday weekend.

Montreal police officers received 530 calls and issued 353 tickets to people for not respecting the COVID-19 guidelines in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

Quebec said it administered 3,942 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday. The province has reported a total of 185,872 COVID-19 infections and 7,913 deaths linked to the virus.

— With files from The Canadian Press