Police in Quebec plan to be out in full force during holidays to enforce COVID-19 health rules

Send this page to someone via email

While Quebec continues to shatter its COVID-19 daily case records, police around the province are warning the public that they will be out in full force making sure people are abiding by the social distancing measures.

“There will be additional staff that will be deployed in the field in order to respond to calls,” said David Pelletier, a spokesperson for the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ).

Authorities say officers who will see violations will have a “low tolerance” for people’s holiday gatherings, Pelletier added.

Two weeks ago, Premier François Legault and the president of the Association of Quebec Police Directors Robert Pigeon announced that the time for police officers to issue warnings was over.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sergeant Ann Mathieu also confirmed that there will be an increased presence of officers on staff during the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who deviates from the sanitary measures in place will be liable,” said Mathieu.

Officials say fines will be upwards of $1,500.

In Montreal, where mayor Valérie Plante is also urging the public to respect the health measures during the holidays, the Montreal police service declined the interview request from The Canadian Press, but said it was in full support of the province’s health guidelines.

Montreal police officers received 530 calls and issued 353 tickets to people for not respecting the COVID-19 guidelines in the past week.

2:04 Legault and opposition leaders form united front to fight COVID-19 Legault and opposition leaders form united front to fight COVID-19