Christmas tree disposal in the Okanagan

How long should your Christmas tree stay up?

It’s an age-old question that doesn’t have a hard answer, as there are many variables, including whether it’s live or artificial, how much space a person’s home has, and if you simply enjoy it being up for a short or long period of time.

Many websites discuss Twelfth Night, such as here, here and here, and how some keep their Christmas trees up until Jan. 5th or 6th.

But if it’s a real tree, there are these solids suggestions, here, here and here, which generally say three to five weeks or so before it starts drying out and becoming a potential fire hazard.

Of course, that leads to where and when to dispose of your tree.

Central Okanagan

In the Central Okanagan, the City of Kelowna’s annual Christmas tree drop-off program runs from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31 at the Glenmore landfill.

The city says residents are welcome to drop off up to three Christmas trees per vehicle at no charge during that time.

In addition to the landfill, the city says residents can drop off Christmas trees in Kelowna at the Ben Lee Park parking lot off Houghton Road and on Lequime Road (Ring Road, behind the Capital News Centre).

Notably, former drop-off areas at Rowcliffe, Richter and Cook roads are no longer operational.

When dropping off a tree, residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel and bag used for transporting them.

The Glenmore landfill is open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., except Boxing Day and Jan. 1.

In Lake Country, there’s a drop-off point at the Jack Seaton Park parking lot, 1950 Camp Road.

In West Kelowna, residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the Westside residential waste disposal and recycling centre on Asquith Road.

North Okanagan

Area residents can dispose of their Christmas trees at regional landfills, free of charge, until Jan. 31.

In Vernon, there’s also a drop-off site at 47th Avenue and 20th St., in the vacant lot next to St. John’s Ambulance, that’s open until Jan. 18. No plastic bags or other debris is to be left at the site.

South Okanagan

In Penticton, residents have two options.

Penticton Fire Fighters Local 1399 will pick up Christmas trees by donation, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 18. All donations received will go to the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and Muscular Dystrophy charities.

Penticton and West Bench residents can call 250-490-2315 to register for collection.

Residents can also drop off Christmas trees at Fire Hall No. 2 at 285 Dawson Ave., from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

In Summerland, residents can call the fire hall at 250-404-4087 or e-mail sfd@summerland.ca to request collection of Christmas trees.

Summerland Secondary students will collect trees by donation on Sunday, Jan. 3 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with donations going to the Summerland Secondary Dry Grad.

In Oliver, a drop-off bin is set up north of the Coast Hotel along Station St.

In Osoyoos, there are two locations: Adjacent to the washroom at Kinsmen Park (on the boulevard), and the northwest corner of the parking lot below the Sun Bowl Arena sign. They will be available until Jan. 11.

Residents are reminded that trees need to be free of all ornaments, stands, tinsel and garlands.

