Two people seriously injured after fire at Toronto high-rise, paramedics say

Toronto paramedics say a man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a fire at a high-rise in the city on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Bleecker and Wellesley streets around noon.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, there was a large fire in a unit on the 12th floor and reports of a man inside.

Paramedics told Global News that man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s both suffered serious injuries, with one being taken to a burn centre and the other to a local hospital.

Shortly before 12:50 p.m., police tweeted that the fire had been extinguished.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

FIRE:

Wellesley St + Bleecker St

– Fire is now out

– In total 2 victims located

– 1 with serious injuries taken to hospital

– Another with less serious injuries treated o/s

– Officers/Fire Crews will remain for clean up

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2020