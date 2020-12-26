Menu

Canada

Two people seriously injured after fire at Toronto high-rise, paramedics say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Toronto firefighters at the scene of a fire in the area of Bleecker and Wellesley streets on Saturday.
Toronto firefighters at the scene of a fire in the area of Bleecker and Wellesley streets on Saturday. Global News

Toronto paramedics say a man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a fire at a high-rise in the city on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Bleecker and Wellesley streets around noon.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, there was a large fire in a unit on the 12th floor and reports of a man inside.

Click to play video 'Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires' Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires
Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires – Dec 16, 2020

Paramedics told Global News that man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s both suffered serious injuries, with one being taken to a burn centre and the other to a local hospital.

Shortly before 12:50 p.m., police tweeted that the fire had been extinguished.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

