Two people seriously injured after fire at Toronto high-rise, paramedics say

Toronto paramedics say a man and a woman have been taken to hospital after a fire at a high-rise in the city on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Bleecker and Wellesley streets around noon.
According to posts on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, there was a large fire in a unit on the 12th floor and reports of a man inside.
Toronto Fire reports more than 200% increase in number of encampment fires
Paramedics told Global News that man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s both suffered serious injuries, with one being taken to a burn centre and the other to a local hospital.
Shortly before 12:50 p.m., police tweeted that the fire had been extinguished.
There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments