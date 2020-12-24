Holiday light shows on display in Saskatoon and area

Send this page to someone via email

Enjoying each others’ company and going for a drive to see Christmas lights are all essential things for people during the holidays, especially in the Bridge City and surrounding area.

One of the staples in the city is the drive-thru BHP Enchanted Forest, which features thousands of light displays.

Even jolly old Saint Nick dropped by earlier in December to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Director of marketing for the Enchanted Forest, Hugh Vassos, says this year, more than ever, people are looking for something to do.

“We expect to have about 25,000 people come visit the forest from outside of Saskatoon this year,” said Vassos.

Vassos says lineups on busy nights can have people waiting up to an hour. However, he says it is worth the wait.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to let people enjoy something that is unique to Canada and Saskatchewan.”

Read more: SparkleTour map hopes to glow with Saskatchewan Christmas lights

For six-year-old Warman resident Ethan Sax, his family makes the trip to the Enchanted Forest whenever they can. However, this year, they ended up in a long waiting line.

“It was a long lineup and we had to wait about pretty much past our bedtimes,” he said.

He says the family instead went and checked out other light displays around Saskatoon.

“We found some blow up stuff with Baby Yoda, holiday candy canes and some other houses covered with lights.”

Like Sax, nine-year-old Mya Olson visiting the Forest is a yearly tradition.

“My favourite is Candy Cane Lane,” said Olson. “One of my other favourite things was the simple stuff like the trees that had lots of lights.”

1:40 K-9 unit training with holiday theme K-9 unit training with holiday theme

The Clinkskill Christmas Lights attracts thousands of visits a year as well. Located in the city’s south end, the display features roughly 80,000 lights.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott Lambie has been running the display for nine years. He says the interaction with people and passion keep the operation going.

“I enjoy doing it, we (with wife Shelly) enjoy meeting the people every year,” said Lambie.

Related News Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display

Read more: Events and civic service hours in Saskatoon during the Christmas holidays

“People come out of their car, take a picture, then go back to their car. It’s been busy.”

There have also been a number of light displays in nearby communities such as Pike Like. In Waldheim, there is the Light up the Park, and in Warman, members of their first responders decked out some of their vehicles with lights to bring their senior citizens some Christmas cheer.

Saskatoon Ward 1 councillor Darren Hill says he has noticed more households taking part in the festive spirit this year.

“Families have now grasped onto that bit of joy and happiness that comes with putting lights up as a family, displaying them for others to see,” said Hill.

“We all need a little comfort and a little happiness during these COVID times.”

The Enchanted Forest is open nightly from 5:30-10 p.m. until Jan. 9, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 Here’s how candy canes turned Aberdeen, Sask. into a winter wonderland for Christmas Here’s how candy canes turned Aberdeen, Sask. into a winter wonderland for Christmas – Dec 11, 2020