Events and civic service hours in Saskatoon during the Christmas holidays

There are events taking place in Saskatoon over the Christmas holidays for families.

One of the longest-running Christmas light shows in Canada is back for another year.

The BHP Enchanted Forest goes nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 6, 2021 at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park.

More information: BHP Enchanted Forest

Another popular event is the Sparkle Tour. Families drive around the city looking at Christmas displays at houses using crowd-sourced information.

Maps are available for other locations in Saskatchewan, including Martensville, North Battleford and Warman.

More information and maps: Sparkle Tour

Christmas at Grandma’s runs until Jan. 3 at 106B-810 Circle Dr.

The COVID-19-friendly event is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

More information: Christmas at Grandma’s

The Saskatoon Nature Society is looking for volunteers to take part in the Boxing Day bird count.

It takes place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and people don’t have to go far to take part — it can be done in yards and neighbourhoods.

More information and registration: Saskatoon Nature Society

1:38 Here’s how candy canes turned Aberdeen, Sask. into a winter wonderland for Christmas Here’s how candy canes turned Aberdeen, Sask. into a winter wonderland for Christmas – Dec 11, 2020

Here’s what you need to know about reduced civic service hours and what’s open and closed in Saskatoon during the Christmas holiday.

Civic service hours

City hall: Closed Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan. 1.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Parking is free on Saturdays, including Dec. 26, until the end of March 2021. All parking requirements remain in effect, including moving vehicles within the posted time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating on holiday schedules on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. The Jingle Bell Express Route will province free service on Dec. 26.

All routes will run with regular weekday service on Dec. 31 and fares apply.

The customer service centre will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1, but the 306-975-3100 phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Landfill: Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Open on all other days between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling collection: Dec. 25 collections take place on Dec. 26. Jan. 1 collections take place Jan. 2.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Both the zoo and park are closed on Dec. 25.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all other days.

Forestry Farm Park is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on all other days.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1.

Branches close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Regular hours apply on all other days.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Closed Dec. 25. Open on all other regular days with normal operating hours.

Indoor skating rinks: All rinks closed Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. Rinks close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31. Public skating schedule and pre-booking available online at Saskatoon leisure.

Lesiure centres

Drop-in program offerings, facility hours of operation and pre-booking of visits can be done online at Saskatoon Leisure.

Cosmo Civic Centre

Dec. 24 and 31: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 and 26 and Jan. 1: closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre

Dec. 24 and 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre

Dec. 24: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 31: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre

Dec. 24 and 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26 and Jan. 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House

Dec. 24, 26 and 31 and Jan. 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Shaw Centre

Dec. 24 and 31: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 25: closed

Dec. 26: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.