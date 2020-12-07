Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display

There are plenty of houses in Winnipeg lit up this season to spread some Christmas cheer.

Global News put together a map for you to see all the houses with Christmas lights up in Winnipeg, but there is also one neighbourhood going above and beyond to keep traditions merry and bright.

Read more: Winnipeg Christmas Lights Map for 2020

With Candy Cane Lane, Polar Bear Land and Gingerbread Lane all taking up streets in Linden Woods, the southwest Winnipeg community has already been flooded with visitors.

Linden Woods resident Georgina Berry said there has been a lot of car traffic.

“If we sit in our living room at night, we can see the cars driving by slowly and looking at the lights. But there’s also a lot of people that walk by because they’re going to the park. They’ll be walking dogs or different things like that.”

Berry has lived in Linden Woods for 17 years, and had only put lights on her house once when they first moved into the community. This year, they decided the lights needed to come back.

“We just felt everybody needed cheering up and we needed cheering up,” Berry said. “It was fun doing it. It’s fun when we see people going by and they look at the lights. Even our neighbour across the street sent us a message saying, ‘How beautiful your house looks.'”

Berry says she hopes others in the city will enjoy the lights as much as her family does.

“We like to see the people slow down and look at the lights because it makes it all worthwhile then,” Berry said.