Winnipeg Christmas Lights Map for 2020

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a hard year.

This year’s Christmas and Holiday lights map will be missing a few notable displays — the Red River Ex Christmas Lights Display appears to be on hold for the moment, for one — but that doesn’t mean people aren’t gussying up their homes to bring some festive cheer.

So put the household in the car and go take a tour — social distancing style — to these homes.

If you’d like to add a home to the map, send the address and a photo to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca!

