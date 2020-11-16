Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Winnipeg Christmas Lights Map for 2020

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 11:13 am
Christmas lights will once again light up homes in Winnipeg, and here are some of the bigger displays.
Christmas lights will once again light up homes in Winnipeg, and here are some of the bigger displays. Getty Images

Let’s face it, 2020 has been a hard year.

This year’s Christmas and Holiday lights map will be missing a few notable displays — the Red River Ex Christmas Lights Display appears to be on hold for the moment, for one — but that doesn’t mean people aren’t gussying up their homes to bring some festive cheer.

So put the household in the car and go take a tour — social distancing style — to these homes.

Trending Stories

If you’d like to add a home to the map, send the address and a photo to elisha.dacey@globalnews.ca!

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Holiday Lightschristmas lights in Winnipegdowntown christmas lightsmap of christmas lights in winnipegwinnipeg christmas lightswinnipeg christmas lights mapwinnipeg holiday lights
Flyers
More weekly flyers