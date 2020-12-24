NSHA reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in central zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in the central zone.

Health officials are directing anyone who worked at or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

Giant Tiger (1658 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) on Dec. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30. Lululemon (5445 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 16 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30. Shoppers Drug Mart (Cole Harbour, 4 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1, 2021.

. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1, 2021. Canadian Tire (Dartmouth Crossing, 30 Lamont Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1. Pet Smart (Dartmouth Crossing, 65 Countryview Dr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3. Walmart (Mumford Road, 6990 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 20 between 8 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3. HomeSense (Dartmouth Crossing, 110 Gale Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3. International Paint (Burnside, 250 Brownlow Ave., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4. Industrial Safety World (Burnside, 55 Akerley Blvd., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4. Sobeys (Cole Harbour, 2 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 5.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” the NSHA said in a statement.

All potential exposure notifications are listed here.

