Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

NSHA reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in central zone

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 2:32 pm
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID Alert app.
As of Nov. 20, 2020, roughly 5.3 million Canadians have downloaded the federal government's COVID Alert app. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in the central zone.

Health officials are directing anyone who worked at or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.

This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 7 new coronavirus cases, including 1 long-term care employee in Dartmouth

  • Giant Tiger (1658 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) on Dec. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.
  • Lululemon (5445 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 16 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.
  • Shoppers Drug Mart (Cole Harbour, 4 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1, 2021.
  • Canadian Tire (Dartmouth Crossing, 30 Lamont Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1.
  • Pet Smart (Dartmouth Crossing, 65 Countryview Dr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
  • Walmart (Mumford Road, 6990 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 20 between 8 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
  • HomeSense (Dartmouth Crossing, 110 Gale Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
  • International Paint (Burnside, 250 Brownlow Ave., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.
  • Industrial Safety World (Burnside, 55 Akerley Blvd., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.
  • Sobeys (Cole Harbour, 2 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 5.
Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” the NSHA said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

All potential exposure notifications are listed here.

Click to play video 'HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea' HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea
HMCS Toronto crews returns early after 191 days at sea

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateNova Scotiacovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers