NSHA reports potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in central zone

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at 10 locations in the central zone.
Health officials are directing anyone who worked at or visited the locations on the specific date and time to immediately visit the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.
This should be done regardless of whether an individual has coronavirus symptoms.
Read more: Nova Scotia reports 7 new coronavirus cases, including 1 long-term care employee in Dartmouth
- Giant Tiger (1658 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) on Dec. 16 between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.
- Lululemon (5445 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 16 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Dec. 30.
- Shoppers Drug Mart (Cole Harbour, 4 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1, 2021.
- Canadian Tire (Dartmouth Crossing, 30 Lamont Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 18 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 1.
- Pet Smart (Dartmouth Crossing, 65 Countryview Dr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
- Walmart (Mumford Road, 6990 Mumford Rd., Halifax) on Dec. 20 between 8 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
- HomeSense (Dartmouth Crossing, 110 Gale Terr., Dartmouth) on Dec. 20 between 12 noon and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 3.
- International Paint (Burnside, 250 Brownlow Ave., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.
- Industrial Safety World (Burnside, 55 Akerley Blvd., Dartmouth) on Dec. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 4.
- Sobeys (Cole Harbour, 2 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth) on Dec. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates may develop symptoms up to and including Jan. 5.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” the NSHA said in a statement.
All potential exposure notifications are listed here.
View link »
Comments