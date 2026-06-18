Alberta dual-practice doctors could begin offering private surgeries in fall

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government will allow some physicians to offer privately paid surgical procedures while also working in the publicly funded system beginning in September.

It’s inviting surgeons to apply this summer to be able to charge patients for elective procedures like hip and knee replacements outside their publicly funded practice.

Surgical Services Minister Adriana LaGrange says the status quo isn’t working as too many Albertans are sitting in the queue too long to get surgery.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says the change will attract doctors, increase capacity and cut down waits by allowing some patients to choose a paid option close to home.

The contentious move, announced last year, has drawn concern from the Opposition NDP and public health advocates who say it will degrade an already under-resourced public system, and is fundamentally unfair.

NDP critic Sharif Haji says the government should properly fund the health-care system — including staffing under-used operating rooms — rather than moving towards a two-tier system.

Story continues below advertisement

Key details, like the minimum hours in public facilities a doctor must work to be eligible, are yet to be determined.

LaGrange says there will be no privately paid emergency or life-threatening procedures, including cancer-care treatment.