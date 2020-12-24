Nova Scotia reports 7 new coronavirus cases, including 1 long-term care employee in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and said 36 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, six of the cases are in the central zone and one is in the western zone. Two of the cases in the central zone and the one in the western zone involve close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case in the central zone is related to travel and the other three cases in the zone are under investigation.

“One of the cases in central zone is in another province or territory. The person is a Nova Scotia resident and is included in our cumulative provincial data,” the province said in a press release.

Employee at Shannex long-term care home tests positive

Shannex released a statement of Friday saying Public Health has notified it that an employee at Jamieson Hall, an assisted living community in Dartmouth, N.S., has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Based on contact tracing through public health and our occupational health and safety team, it has been determined that some resident and employee testing is required,” said Shannex.

According to the facility, most of the testing was completed Wednesday night and additional testing will take place on Thursday.

“We are working closely with Public Health and our team is receiving support from our Shannex COVID-19 Response Team, which includes our Infection Prevention and Control Specialist and Occupational Health, Safety and Wellness team members,” the facility stated.

In the meantime, some residents at Jamieson Hall have been put in isolation until the team knows more. This means visitors will not be allowed at this time.

“We did not make this decision lightly and are sorry we need to impose these measures during the holidays; however, the safety of those who live and work in our community is our first priority.”

The facility said it will be arranging safe visits for those residents in isolation at Jamieson Hall and their families through window visits and virtual calls.

“We have communicated this news to all employees and to all residents and families at each location and will continue to provide updates as more information is available,” said Shannex.

COVID-19 during the holiday season

The NSHA is reminding Nova Scotians that COVID-19 testing is available at some sites over the holiday period, including on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

A complete list of primary assessment locations and hours of operation can be found here.

The province also announced that there were 1,561 tests administered between Dec. 18 and 23 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth and Eskasoni.

There were 174 tests at Eskasoni Wednesday with no positive results, following 201 tests on Tuesday, also with no positive results.

According to the province, rapid testing in Eskasoni is now concluded. There is no indication of community exposure or spread in Eskasoni at this time.

“To those who celebrate Christmas, I wish you a Merry Christmas! Please ensure you are following all the public health guidelines while celebrating with loved ones,” Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release.

“Do your part by wearing a mask, limiting social contacts, practising social distancing, adhering to the gathering limit, staying home when feeling unwell and washing your hands.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia says it has completed 104,277 tests. There have been 376 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital.

Three hundred and forty cases are now resolved.

Public health guidance for holidays and celebrations can be found online.