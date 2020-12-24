Ontario sets new single-day record for coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,447 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 165,110.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date in the province, ahead of the 2,432 reported on Dec. 17.

“Locally, there are 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 141,023 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved.

Forty-nine new deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 4,278.

Nearly 64,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,592,554 tests, while 75,250 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.7 per cent, which is down from Wednesday’s report, when it was 4.8 per cent, and down from last Thursday’s, when it was four per cent.

There are 967 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 35), with 277 in intensive care (up by two) and 176 on a ventilator (down by 10).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come.

1:45 PSW at Parkview Nursing Centre is first person in Hamilton, Ontario to receive COVID-19 vaccine PSW at Parkview Nursing Centre is first person in Hamilton, Ontario to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement