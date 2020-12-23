Six-night stay at North Okanagan hotel featured on TV game show

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan hotel was featured on an American game show this week.

On Wednesday, The Price Is Right on CBS featured a Christmas-themed episode that included a six-night stay in the King Balcony Suite at Prestige Vernon Lodge.

In a press release, Prestige Hotel and Resorts said the stay was part of a package that wasn’t won by the contestant, who incorrectly guessed the value of the prize package.

“When producers approached us to participate and sponsor the prize, we, of course, said yes,” said Prestige Vernon Lodge general manager David Gibbs.

“It’s such an iconic game show that is watched by millions of people. We would have loved to welcome the contestant to our beautiful city had she won.”

The hotel group says the exposure that The Price Is Right offers is considered to be beneficial to the chain and the city.

“This was such a fun opportunity to be a part of,” said Amy Nunn, vice president of sales and marketing for Prestige.

Nunn said this is the sixth time in two years that a Prestige property has been featured as a prize on the show.

Other Prestige properties previously featured include Kelowna, Radium Hot Springs, Prince George, Nelson, and Cranbrook.

