Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Mi’kmaw communities to provide more mental health and addictions support following new funding

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 3:25 pm
Ross Lord / Global News

Mi’kmaw communities and organizations across Nova Scotia will be able to provide more mental health and addictions support with new government funding announced on Wednesday.

According to the province, a total of $750,000 will be made available as equal grants to each of the 13 Mi’kmaw communities across the province, the Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association and the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

Read more: Nova Scotia lobster pound owner fined, sanctioned for buying Mi’kmaq ceremonial catch

“We take the health and well-being of our people very seriously and having these funds to enhance services that our community members need is very welcomed news,” said Chief Andrea Paul, health lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

Trending Stories

Improving mental health and addiction outcomes in Mi’kmaw communities is also critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, which “has had a significant impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians,” Leo Glavine, minister of health and wellness, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre executive director talks affordable housing' Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre executive director talks affordable housing
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre executive director talks affordable housing – Dec 10, 2020

In addition, the province said a one-time funding initiative of $50,000 will go towards the Enhanced Home Visiting Program delivered by Nova Scotia Health Authority Public Health.

Wagmatcook First Nation will host and plan community home visitor training that will be accessible for all First Nation communities.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Nova ScotiaMental HealthFundingMi'kmaqMi'kmaw Native Friendship CentreMi'kmaw communitiesaddictions supportNative Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association
Flyers
More weekly flyers