Mi’kmaw communities to provide more mental health and addictions support following new funding

Mi’kmaw communities and organizations across Nova Scotia will be able to provide more mental health and addictions support with new government funding announced on Wednesday.

According to the province, a total of $750,000 will be made available as equal grants to each of the 13 Mi’kmaw communities across the province, the Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselling Association and the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre.

“We take the health and well-being of our people very seriously and having these funds to enhance services that our community members need is very welcomed news,” said Chief Andrea Paul, health lead for the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

Improving mental health and addiction outcomes in Mi’kmaw communities is also critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, which “has had a significant impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians,” Leo Glavine, minister of health and wellness, said in a press release.

In addition, the province said a one-time funding initiative of $50,000 will go towards the Enhanced Home Visiting Program delivered by Nova Scotia Health Authority Public Health.

Wagmatcook First Nation will host and plan community home visitor training that will be accessible for all First Nation communities.