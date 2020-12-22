‘Finally there’s faith’: COVID-19 vaccination begins at Ste. Anne’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Henri Georges Fournier was the first resident of Ste. Anne’s Hospital to be vaccinated.

Fournier is a Second World War veteran from the 22nd regiment.

The regional health authority confirmed he’s among the 110 residents who were vaccinated at Ste. Anne’s on Tuesday.

Those with loved ones who live here say, they cannot be more excited.

“It’s the nicest gift I could get for Christmas this year,” said James Sweeney, whose parents live at the residence. “It’s exceptional. I just want to hug my mom and my dad. ”

Roland Sweeney and Anna Driscoll. James Sweeney

Just like thousands of others, it’s been a rough few months for Sweeney’s parents, Roland and Anna.

Both of them live at Ste. Anne’s, in the Remembrance Pavillion, which was hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.

Both Roland and Anna were among those who were diagnosed with the virus, but beat it.

“My mom got it first, so right away, they isolated my mom from my dad, because they didn’t want my dad to catch it, and four days later he got it,” said Sweeney.

Sweeney said his 97-year-old father, who is a World War II veteran, and his 90-year-old mother, are set to receive the vaccine at any moment.

For the couple, the most exciting part of it is it means that they’ll be able to see their children again.

“It’s been a long time that we haven’t seen each other,” said Anna Driscoll. “It’s been a long time since I saw my children. We’ll be happy to be able to see them again.”

Last week, members of the Quebec Liberal Party called on the province to prioritize veterans at the Ste. Anne’s hospital, to be among the first to be vaccinated.

Premier Francois Legault says he took those suggestions seriously.

“Yes, I guess from the opposition and from journalists, I think this good question was raised and we’re taking action,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

For Roland and Anna, who just recently celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, they’re hoping the vaccine will allow for more celebrations in the future.

“We are very excited, privileged and finally, there’s faith,” said Sweeney.

