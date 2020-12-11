West Island politicians call for Ste. Anne veterans to be among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Ste. Anne’s Hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 for over a week.

According to the latest government statistics, there are eight active cases among residents, three who have died, and 13 infected staff.

There are roughly 100 veterans living at the hospital, many of whom are in the pavilion hardest hit by the outbreak.

That is why Greg Kelley, West Island MNA, is asking for those vets to be at the top of the vaccination list.

“They served in the Second World War, they served our country, I think they deserve this,” he said. “We’re talking about roughly 100 residents, so I think they should be put on that list.”

In a letter addressed to Quebec’s health minister, he writes, “the time has now come to save lives by asking public health authorities to consider the possibility of designating veterans as a priority group to receive the vaccine.”

The letter is also signed by Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue’s mayor, Paola Hawa.

“The average age of the veterans at Ste. Anne’s Hospital is 92 years old, so really at the top of the list in terms of patients at risk,” she said.

Wolf Solkin, a World War II veteran and head of Ste. Anne’s Patients Committee, said he’s in favour of anything that will help them, but doesn’t want preferential treatment.

“I think we should be given some priority, but not because we are vets but because we are very, very old and living in long term care residences which are not the best environment for us,” he said.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault told reporters on Friday that Ste. Anne’s Hospital is on his radar.

“We’ll have to look at the situation because what I’ve heard is that there are many cases at the Ste. Anne’s hospital – a bit like in a CHSLD, so we’ll look at that,” he said.

