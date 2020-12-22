Multiple vehicles hit, damaged by ice bombs falling from Port Mann Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Port Mann Bridge was briefly shut down on Monday during the winter storm that swept across the Lower Mainland.

Drivers on the bridge reported getting hit with ice bombs that fell from the cables above.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed it is aware of at least two vehicles suffering significant damage from the falling chunks of ice and snow.

“The dashboard was full of shards of glass and the passenger seat,” driver Kimberly Eastwood told Global News. “There was glass, I could feel it on my leggings.”

“I would’ve thought over the years they would’ve taken care because unfortunately, someone’s seriously going to get hurt.”

Kimberly Eastwood’s car was hit by ice falling from the Port Mann Bridge on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Drivers reported getting hit from falling ice on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges last winter as well.

According to ICBC, 41 claims were submitted during the January 2020 storm for vehicles damaged on the Port Mann alone, while 24 came from the Alex Fraser. Two additional claims were made by drivers crossing the Golden Ears Bridge.

The first winter storm of this season started hammering B.C. on Monday.

Fifty-one centimetres of snow fell at the Coquihalla Summit while four centimetres were measured in Abbotsford and eight in Agassiz in the Fraser Valley.