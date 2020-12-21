Winter storm: Heavy rain, snow and strong winds sweep across southern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The first winter storm of the season started hammering southern B.C. on Monday.

Heavy rain, snow and strong winds were in the forecast, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said, and warnings for heavy snowfall were in effect on parts of Vancouver Island through the Southern Interior.

Chunky rain (i.e. mixed rain and snow) now falling in downtown Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/yJaHKNZdc6 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) December 21, 2020

Between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall Monday for parts of the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, with up to 20 centimetres expected on the mountain passes.

Snowfall warnings in effect Monday. Credit: Global SkyTracker.

A shot of the snow near Nanaimo Monday morning. Credit: Global SkyTracker.

A shot from a DriveBC camera near Summerland Monday morning.

Up to 40 millimetres of rain could change to heavy wet snow by late afternoon, Madryga added.

Wind warnings were also in effect for Metro Vancouver, eastern Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Gusts could hit 70 km/h to as high as 90 km/h in the afternoon and into the evening.

However, the storm wasn’t expected to last long.

“Conditions will abruptly settle down dramatically on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies, frosty mornings and cool crisp afternoons,” Madryga said.