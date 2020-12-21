Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Nakiska Ski Area west of Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 5:28 pm
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta. This photo was taken at the hill Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Nakiska Ski Area in Alberta. This photo was taken at the hill Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Michael King, Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Nakiska Ski Area in Kananaskis Country.

Alberta Health said that as of Sunday afternoon, it had been notified of 15 cases linked to the ski resort west of Calgary, all of which were active. The ski area will be added to the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list on Tuesday, said Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan.

“Health officials are working with the operator and ensuring anyone at risk of exposure is isolated and tested,” McMillan said in an email Monday afternoon.

“As part of this, AHS is offering isolation supports for individuals who are not able to safely isolate in their current accommodations.”

Read more: Canadian ski resorts seeing busy start to season thanks to COVID-19

Matt Mosteller, spokesperson for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, said the first positive cases at Nakiska were identified at off-site staff housing in early December. So far, four staff members have taken advantage of the isolation accommodations, according to Mosteller.

He said the outbreak is limited to the staff accommodations and there has not been transmission at the hill.

