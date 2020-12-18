Coronavirus: Big White Ski Resort community cluster grows to 76 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna has grown to 76 cases, Interior Health said on Friday.

The coronavirus cluster was first revealed on Tuesday, with 60 cases announced.

In updating the 16 new cases, Interior Health said its investigation “continues to reveal most cases are related to COVID-19 transmission that occurred within group housing, social events and gatherings.”

Interior Health said of the 76 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 44 reside on Big White Mountain. They added that 19 individuals have recovered and that no one linked to this cluster is hospitalized.

“In collaboration with the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and community leadership, self-isolation housing on Big White Mountain has been established for people with COVID-19 to recover safely with support from Interior Health,” said the health agency.

Health officials also reminded the Big White community to avoid social gatherings, stick to your household bubbles and to follow public health directions, such as physical distancing and wearing a mask.

“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance,” said Interior Health.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.”

It added that updates about Big White’s community cluster will occur each Tuesday and Friday until the cluster is contained.